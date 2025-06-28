



During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy’s preparedness and operational strength played a pivotal role in asserting India’s maritime dominance and strategic reach, as highlighted by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.





The operation, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, saw the Navy, alongside the Army and Air Force, execute coordinated strikes on multiple terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Admiral Tripathi emphasised that the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, and aircraft were fully operational and forward-deployed, ready to counter any potential actions from Pakistan in the maritime domain.





This rapid and measured deployment not only showcased India’s ability to project power across the region but also sent a clear message of resolve, compelling the adversary to seek a ceasefire. The Navy’s Carrier Battle Group, equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and airborne early warning helicopters, maintained persistent surveillance and a robust air defence shield, effectively bottling up Pakistani air elements along their western seaboard and denying them operational space.





India’s new approach—treating any act of terrorism as an act of war—added a significant dimension to the Navy’s operational outlook, reflecting the evolving security environment and the increased complexity of its tasks. The Navy’s readiness to launch missile strikes, including BrahMos and submarine-fired cruise missiles, further validated its deterrence capability and anti-missile defence in a complex threat environment.





Operation Sindoor resulted in the destruction of nine terrorist sites belonging to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, with over 100 terrorists neutralised. Pakistan’s attempts at retaliation, including cross-border shelling and drone attacks, were largely thwarted by India’s air defence systems. After four days of intense military engagement, India’s overwhelming show of force led to a ceasefire agreement on May 10, with Pakistan reportedly pleading for a halt to hostilities.





Admiral Tripathi concluded that the Navy’s actions during Operation Sindoor not only demonstrated India’s maritime dominance but also underscored the critical role of the Navy in safeguarding national security amid a rapidly changing global and regional security landscape. The operation stands as a testament to the Navy’s spirit of courage under fire and unwavering commitment to service before self.





