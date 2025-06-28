



A British F-35B ‘Lightning’ stealth fighter jet, among the world’s most advanced combat aircraft and valued at over $110 million, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since June 14, 2025, following an emergency diversion from the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.





The jet, which was operating outside the Indian Air Defence Identification Zone as part of a routine sortie during a UK-India naval Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the north Arabian Sea, was forced to land in India after encountering adverse weather and subsequently developed a complex engineering issue on the ground that prevented its return to the carrier.





Initial repair attempts by Royal Navy technicians from the carrier strike group were unsuccessful, necessitating the involvement of specialised UK engineering teams. After nearly two weeks of deliberation, the UK accepted India’s offer to move the aircraft to the airport’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility.





The British High Commission confirmed that the aircraft will be relocated to the hangar once the UK teams arrive with specialist equipment, ensuring minimal disruption to the airport’s scheduled maintenance operations.





Throughout the incident, ground teams from both countries have worked closely to maintain safety and security protocols, with the UK expressing gratitude for the support extended by Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The Indian Air Force has also played a key role, providing necessary assistance for the rectification and anticipated return of the aircraft to active service.





The F-35B is expected to resume operational duties after the completion of repairs and thorough safety checks. This episode underscores the strong cooperation between the UK and India, particularly in the fields of defence and aviation logistics, and highlights the strategic importance of Indian facilities for international military operations.





Agencies











