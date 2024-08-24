



New Delhi: The Indian Air Force contingent with its team of five Sarang helicopters is on its way to the first edition of the Egypt International Air Show, the IAF said on Saturday.





The helicopters are being airlifted by C-17s for the Air Show at Al-Alamein International Airport from September 3-5, the Air Force statement said.





In a post on X, the Air Force said, "Lock, stock, and barrel...the Sarang team is on their way to the first edition of the Egypt International Air Show! The IAF contingent with its five Sarang helicopters (ALH Mk1) being airlifted by C-17s for the Air Show at Al-Alamein Intl Airport from 3rd to 5th Sep 24. IAF Sarang team, flying the indigenous 'Dhruv' ALH, represents the spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' and showcases India's aviation excellence."





Earlier on August 14, the first phase of India's largest multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' involving the air forces of Germany, France, Spain, and the UK concluded at Sulur in Tamil Nadu.





Speaking at the concluding press Conference, IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, conveyed his appreciation to all participating Friendly Foreign Countries.





"He stated that the first phase of the largest multinational air exercise in six decades, conveyed the message of friendship and cooperation, besides involving brilliant performances. The canvas of the exercise was well spread covering aspects of flying and maintenance practices to sports and yoga," IAF posted on X.





The Chiefs of the German, French and Spanish Air Forces, appreciated the capability of IAF to host such a complex exercise, and commented on achieving enhanced ability to work together.





The second leg of the exercise will take place from August 29 to September 14 at Air Force Station Jodhpur.





The Royal Air Force added that on their way home, they looked forward to enhancing the operability of their aircraft.





