



IIT-Indore, in partnership with DRDO, has created a cutting-edge imaging technique to capture minuscule movements in explosions with unprecedented detail. Under Professor Devendra Deshmukh's leadership, this method utilizes Digital Inline Holography to offer exposure times as low as 50 nanoseconds, providing researchers with clearer, more accurate data.





The collaboration has developed an innovative imaging technique to capture minute movements in explosions with extraordinary detail, officials announced on Tuesday.





The initiative, led by Professor Devendra Deshmukh of IIT-Indore, addresses the limitations of traditional methods like shadowgraphy and X-ray imaging, which offer exposure times of only about 1 microsecond.





This new method employs Digital Inline Holography, significantly reducing exposure times to 50 nanoseconds and capturing up to 7,00,000 frames per second. According to Professor Suhas Joshi, the technique enhances the time resolution dramatically, providing researchers with precise data on high-speed phenomena in challenging environments.





Agencies







