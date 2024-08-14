



New Delhi: China and Pakistan are strengthening their armed drone fleets, so India is speeding up negotiations to buy 31 weaponized MQ-9B ‘hunter-killer’ drones from the US. India aims to finalize the major deal by November or December this year.





Techno-commercial discussions for the government-to-government contract for 31 armed high-altitude, long-endurance drones are now at an advanced stage. According to defence ministry sources, 15 Sea Guardians are planned for the Navy, while eight Sky Guardians will go to both the Army and the IAF, as reported by TOI.





This development comes as China, now in its fifth year of military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, has increased its supply of armed Cai Hong-4 and Wing Loong-II drones to Pakistan.





The proposed deal includes:



15 Sea Guardians for the Indian Navy. 8 Sky Guardians each for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).



The drones are designed for high-altitude, long-endurance missions, capable of flying for around 40 hours at altitudes exceeding 40,000 feet. They will significantly bolster India's surveillance and precision strike capabilities, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region and along its borders with China and Pakistan.

This acquisition comes at a critical time, as China has been supplying advanced drones like the Cai Hong-4 and Wing Loong-II to Pakistan, which poses a direct challenge to India's military readiness. The Indian government has recognized the need to enhance its drone capabilities to maintain a strategic edge in the region.

The MQ-9B drones are expected to support India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in developing indigenous high-altitude long-endurance drones, further strengthening India's defence capabilities.





The MQ-9B Reaper or Predator-B drones, which can fly for about 40 hours at altitudes above 40,000 feet, are equipped with Hellfire air-to-ground missiles and smart bombs for precise strikes. These drones are considered much more advanced than Chinese armed drones.





The usefulness of the MQ-9B drones has been proven through extensive intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions conducted by two unarmed Sea Guardian drones leased from US firm General Atomics. These missions have covered both the Indian Ocean Region and the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China.





The US has priced the 31 weaponized MQ-9B drones and related equipment, including 170 Hellfire missiles, 310 GBU-39B precision-guided bombs, navigation systems, sensor suites, and mobile ground control systems, at $3.9 billion (over ₹33,500 crore). The Indian negotiating team is working to lower the cost.





“The price and terms offered to other countries by the US government and General Atomics are being considered. Every effort is being made to finalize the deal within this year after the cabinet committee on security gives its approval,” a source said. As part of the deal, the drones will be assembled in India, with General Atomics sourcing some components from Indian companies and establishing a global maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility here. The armed forces aim to induct the first 10 MQ-9B drones within a couple of years after the contract is signed.





