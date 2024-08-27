



Male: A high-level delegation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) visited the Maldives to assess the progress of ongoing development cooperation projects, the High Commission of India in Maldives said on Monday.





The delegation met with Maldivian Ministers and senior government officials and also visited project sites.





According to the High Commission of India in Maldives, the meetings were productive, and India will continue to work with the Maldivian government to implement people-centric projects in the country.





High Commission of India in Maldives shared some pictures on X and stated, "A high-level delegation from @meaindia is visiting Maldives to review the progress of development cooperation projects. The delegation had productive engagements with Ministers and senior functionaries of Government of Maldives, and also undertook site visits."





"Government of India will continue to work together with the Government of Maldives for implementation of its people-centric projects in the Maldives," it added.





Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Maldives from August 9 to 11 where he was received by Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer at the airport.





Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives Moosa Zameer jointly inaugurated 6 High Impact Projects in areas of street lighting, mental health, children's speech therapy and special education.





In a post on X, the EAM said, "Held productive discussions today with Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer in Male. The agenda covered our engagement in development partnership, capacity building, bilateral and regional security, trade and digital cooperation. Jointly inaugurated 6 High Impact Projects in areas of street lighting, mental health, children's speech therapy and special education. Witnessed signing of MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Maldives on the introduction of a digital payment system in the Maldives."





"Welcome renewal of MoU between the National Centre for Good Governance and Civil Services Commission on the training of an additional 1,000 civil services officers. Look forward to my meetings and discussions tomorrow," he added.





Following this, Jaishankar handed over a major water and sanitation project worth USD 110 million to the Maldives, funded by India. The project spans 28 islands.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







