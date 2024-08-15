



Moscow: The Indian Embassy in Russia on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in some regions of Russia, asking them to temporarily relocate outside Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions.





The advisory stated that due to security concerns in Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions, all Indian nationals must relocate outside these regions temporarily.





In a post on X, the Embassy of India stated, "Advisory for Indian nationals in Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk Regions. In view of the recent security incidents in Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions, Indian nationals are advised to take necessary precautions and temporarily relocate outside these regions. Any Indian national or student requiring any assistance may contact the Embassy at email: edu1.moscow@mea.gov.in or telephone number +7 965 277 3414."





Earlier on August 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the government has taken up the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces with relevant Moscow authorities, adding that, 13 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces.





Jaishankar's response came in reply to a question raised by Congress MP Adoor Prakash in the Lok Sabha, regarding Indian nationals serving in the Russian army.





Further, he also noted that the government is pushing for the early discharge of these individuals and ensuring their safety and well-being.





"Early discharge of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, as well as their safety and well-being, has been taken up strongly by the Government with relevant Russian authorities at various levels," Jaishankar said.





"While the exact number of such Indian nationals is not known, information currently available indicates that 13 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces, while another 66 individuals are seeking early discharge," he added.





Jaishankar also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, where PM Modi emphasised the need for the early release of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, adding India has taken legal action against those responsible for misleading Indian nationals.





