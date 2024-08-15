



Gandhinagar: A nine-member delegation from New Zealand paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, expressed interest in enhancing agriculture, the dairy industry, cooperation, renewable energy and tourism-cultural ties with Gujarat.





The New Zealand delegation was led by the country's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Commerce and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Todd McClay, and New Zealand's High Commissioner to India, Patrick Rata.





In the meeting with the Gujarat CM, the New Zealand Minister expressed his eagerness to develop long-term amicable cultural relations with Gujarat in the fields of agriculture, dairy industry, cooperation, renewable energy, cooperation in the field of tourism and the people of both countries.





The Chief Minister also welcomed the delegation and said that India-New Zealand relations have developed under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed confidence that Gujarat would take these bilateral relations further, according to an official release.





Sharing his vision to double the income of farmers through cow-based farming in Gujarat, Patel, and New Zealand Minister McClay emphasized on launching a 'Farmer Exchange Program', which would benefit the Agri-cooperation and dairy sectors.





New Zealand is a leading country in dairy technology. The Chief Minister discussed cooperation in agriculture, dairy industry, animal husbandry and cooperative sectors so that Gujarat can benefit from this technology in dairy development. Besides this, the delegation also expressed the desire to hold periodic meetings and workshops to nurture the latest thinking of women in rural areas, the release added.





The Chief Minister further said that Gujarat is a leading state in milk production. Not only this, Gujarat is also a leader in areas like renewable energy, green hydrogen and electric vehicle production and is keen to collaborate with New Zealand in all these areas.





Apart from this, the Chief Minister also discussed the hard-working Gujarati community living in New Zealand. He also stressed the importance of developing an approach to organising regular meetings to deepen the cultural relations between the two countries.





Further, he mentioned the tourist attractions in Gujarat and asked tourists from New Zealand to visit places like the world famous Statue of Unity, the White Desert of Kutch (Ranotsav), and the Gir Jungle.





New Zealand Minister, McClay expressed his enthusiasm about bringing a delegation to Gujarat to develop mutual relations between Gujarat and New Zealand in the dairy and cooperative sectors.





He discussed collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Experience was shared on how value-added-based efforts in animal health facilities can increase milk production.





The Minister of New Zealand said that there are good prospects of cooperation with the state of Gujarat in fields including waste and bioenergy.





He also expressed the possibility of starting a veterinary exchange program for the mutual benefit of the farming communities of Gujarat and New Zealand.





In this courtesy call meeting with the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M. K. Das, Principal Secretary Industries Mamata Verma, Commissioner of Industries Sandeep Sagale and MD of Index-B Gaurang Makwana, were present.





(With Agency Inputs)







