



Singapore: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the second India-Singapore Ministerial Dialogue (ISMR) on Monday.





The two nations explored cooperation in digital, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.





Jaishankar thanked Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Foreign Minister Vivian Bala, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam SC and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Minister for Trade Chee Hong Tat for their commitment to deepen ties between two nations.





Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "A productive 2nd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable today. We explored cooperation in digital, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing. Thank DPM Gan Kim Yong, FM @VivianBala, Home Affairs & Law Minister @kshanmugam, Digital Development and Information Minister @joteo_ylm, Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat for their commitment to deepening our relationship. ISMR enables the emergence of a more contemporary partnership."





Earlier in a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "ISMR is a unique mechanism established to set a new agenda for India-Singapore bilateral relations. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022."





"This meeting will enable both sides to review various aspects of their Strategic Partnership and identify new avenues to further elevate and broaden it," it added.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Jaishankar said that he valued Shanmugaratnam's guidance on ways to further take forward the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.





In a post on X, he said, "Honored to jointly call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore. Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Value his guidance on ways to further take forward the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership."





Jaishankar also called on Singapore PM Lawrence Wong and said he appreciated Wong's engagement in the round table in Singapore.





Taking to X, he stated, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore today morning along with my colleagues Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw. We conveyed the warm greetings of PM, Narendra Modi. Appreciate PM Wong's continued engagement with the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable."





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met former Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President T Raja Kumar in Singapore. The discussion highlighted the strong partnership between India and the FATF, focusing on past collaborations and future strategies.





Taking to X, the Ministry of Finance stated, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met former FATF President T Raja Kumar, in Singapore, today. The Union Finance Minister congratulated Raja Kumar for completing a successful tenure as the President of FATF."





"FM Sitharaman appreciated Raja Kumar for his fair conduct of FATF proceedings during discussions and adoption of India's Mutual Evaluation Report. They also exchanged views about the future of FATF and India's role in the FATF," it added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







