



Two Indian Navy officers, Captain Sharad Sinsunwal and Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav, were awarded the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for their exceptional bravery during anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden on the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day. Six other Navy personnel received gallantry medals for their services to these high-risk missions.





Captain Sharad Sinsunwal, the current commanding officer of INS Kolkata, led his crew through a series of perilous encounters beginning December 16, 2023, under Operation ‘Piracy in the Gulf of Aden.’





The operation was initiated in response to a rising threat from Houthi rebels, who had launched 27 missile attacks on merchant vessels in the region, severely damaging 13 ships and causing numerous losses among sailors.





Despite the continuous threat of missile attacks and the risk posed by Somali pirates, Captain Sinsunwal and his crew carried out multiple heroic rescues, saving 67 lives and releasing 17 hostages.





Four important occurrences stand out as demonstrations of their bravery and professionalism.





On February 22, 2024, the Merchant Vessel Islander was hit by two anti-ship ballistic missiles, prompting a distressed call for assistance. Despite the high risk of additional missile strikes, Captain Sinsunwal dispatched INS Kolkata to the location, where an explosive disposal and medical crew secured the vessel, ensuring its safety for continued navigation.





On March 4, two Houthi missiles struck and set fire to the Merchant Vessel MSC Sky II. Captain Sinsunwal led a team that successfully extinguished the fire, rescuing the ship and its 13 Indian crew members.





Two days later, on March 6, the Merchant Vessel True Confidence was struck by missiles and set on fire. Despite the risk, Captain Sinsunwal led a rescue effort that saved all surviving crew members; three of them died in the attack, and three others were seriously injured.





The most impressive rescue operation occurred between March 13 and 15, when INS Kolkata intercepted the hijacked Merchant Vessel Ruen, which 35 heavily armed pirates held. After an exhaustive 40-hour operation, Captain Sinsunwal and his team forced the pirates to surrender and rescued all 17 hostages.





Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav, the Assistant Engineer Officer of the INS Kolkata, received recognition for his courage during these operations.





On January 26, 2024, after a missile attack started a fire on the Merchant Vessel Marlin Luanda, an oil tanker transporting extremely flammable Naphtha, Lt Cdr Yadav volunteered to board the burning vessel. His timely actions, such as welding a metal plate to patch a hole in the fuel tank, helped to control the fire and save the ship and its crew.





The officers’ bravery and dedication earned them international acclaim. Leaders from Bulgaria, the Philippines, and other nations expressed gratitude for the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised their bravery, highlighting the crucial role of the Indian Navy in ensuring maritime security.





Agencies







