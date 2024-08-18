



ISRO's SSLV is set to revolutionize the satellite launch market, with companies like Skyroot and Agnikul Cosmos also entering the fray. As India's satellite launch industry is expected to grow significantly by 2033, small satellites are becoming the preferred choice for many applications. Technology transfer from ISRO aims to bolster India's position in this burgeoning sector.





ISRO's latest satellite launch vehicle, SSLV, is pioneering the commercial satellite launch market. Other contenders such as Skyroot's Vikram and Agnikul Cosmos's Agnibaan are also gearing up for participation, aiming to position small satellites in orbit.





Estimates indicate the satellite launch market in India is poised to expand from USD 720 million in 2022 to USD 3.5 billion by 2033, with small satellites being the preferred mode for various applications, including internet connectivity and Earth observation.





Space start-ups like Pixxel and Satsure have unveiled plans for constellations of small satellites for their service offerings, with Indian launch vehicles competing to be the ideal rockets for these deployments.





