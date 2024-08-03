



Tehran: An Iranian state TV anchor on Saturday said that the world will witness "extraordinary scenes" in the coming hours, as reported by Iran International English, an Iran-based news channel.





In a post on X, Iran International English stated, "In coming hours, the world will witness extraordinary scenes and very important developments," an Iranian state TV anchor said in a live program focused on Tehran's retaliation against Israel over the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran."





The statement came as the United States said it will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy ships to West Asia to defend Israel.





Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Friday said that the deployment will be in response to threats from Iran and Iranian-backed militias. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Singh said on Friday, "This morning, Secretary of the Defence Lloyd J. Austin III followed up on those conversations with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant."





Washington is also taking steps to increase its readiness to deploy more land-based ballistic missile defence, the Pentagon said.





US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin "has ordered additional ballistic missile defence-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and US Central Command regions," a statement from the US Department of Defence (DOD) read.





Meanwhile, Hundreds of people gathered at a mosque in Qatar on Friday for the funeral of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran.





The United Nations Security Council on Thursday urged for urgent diplomatic efforts to "change the trajectory" and seek a path towards regional peace and stability amid rising tensions in West Asia following the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's military commander Fuad Shukr.





(With Inputs From Agencies)








