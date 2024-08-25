



Brazil is making significant strides in its nuclear-powered submarine program, particularly with the development of the SN-BR submarine. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance Brazil's naval capabilities and secure its maritime interests, especially in the context of increasing activities in its exclusive economic zone, often referred to as Amazônia Azul (Blue Amazon).





Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, the Commander of the Brazilian Navy, recently expressed a strong interest in collaborating with India as Brazil explores its nuclear submarine sector. During his visit to India, he engaged in discussions about operational engagements, technical cooperation, and training opportunities between the two navies. This partnership is seen as beneficial for both nations, given India's established expertise in nuclear submarine technology, particularly with its Arihant-class submarines.





During his visit to India, Admiral Olsen highlighted the importance of strengthening naval ties between the two nations. Brazil is particularly interested in establishing a "Scorpene club" of countries that produce and operate submarines, which would facilitate the exchange of best practices and technologies. This initiative aligns with Brazil's broader strategy to enhance its defence capabilities and establish joint production hubs for military equipment in Latin America.

In addition to submarines, discussions between Brazil and India are also focusing on collaboration in various defence sectors, including missile systems and aircraft manufacturing. The Brazilian defence delegation is expected to explore opportunities for joint development and production of defence technologies, leveraging India's strengths in these areas.



The Brazilian Navy has made notable progress in its nuclear submarine project, with the signing of the First Partial Construction License (LPC1) for the SN-BR. This marks a crucial step in the licensing and construction process, with support from international nuclear safety authorities. The SN-BR is expected to be a significant addition to Brazil's naval fleet, making it the seventh country globally to operate nuclear submarines once completed.





The development of nuclear-powered submarines is strategically important for Brazil, as it aims to bolster its defence capabilities and assert its presence in maritime operations. The collaboration with India could enhance Brazil's technological capabilities and operational readiness in this domain.





