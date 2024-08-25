



Tennessee: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as a part of his ongoing tour to the US, visited the William B Morgan Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) in the Naval Surface Warfare Centre (NSWC) at Memphis, Tennessee, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.





The LCC is one of the world's largest and most technically-advanced water tunnel facility for testing submarines, torpedoes, naval surface ships, and propellers. Singh was briefed at the facility, and he witnessed an actual tunnel experiment, the statement added.





In a post on X, the Defence Ministry posted, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh visits Naval Surface Warfare Centre in US."





Singh was accompanied by the Ambassador of India to the US, the Director General, Naval Operations from the Indian Navy and DRDO Defence Technology Counsellor, among others. He was received by the US Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy, and briefed by Commander and Technical Director of the NSWC.





In another statement, the Defence Ministry also stated, "Jet engines to munitions: Rajnath Singh meets US NSA Jake Sullivan, India and US to speed up co-production".





A statement by the Ministry of Defence stated that Rajnath Singh met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday. They deliberated on the evolving geopolitical situation and certain key regional security issues.





The discussions also intend to support the ongoing proposal for the establishment of similar facilities for indigenous design and development in India.





Also, discussion were held about the ongoing defence industrial collaboration projects between India and US, and potential areas where the industries of the two countries could work together.





Rajnath Singh also interacted with the senior leaders of the US defence industry at a round-table organised by US India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC. The round-table was attended by a large number of US defence and technology companies, the statement said.





Singh emphasised that "India welcomes US investment and technology collaboration, and is ready with a skilled human resource base, robust pro-FDI and pro-business ecosystem, and large domestic market. India looks forward to closely working with US across the domains of defence for capability building and for an abiding technology & industrial partnership which can address emerging challenges, he added. Later, the Raksha Mantri briefly met a delegation from US India Business Council," the statement said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







