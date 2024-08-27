



Fruit flies, specifically the species Drosophila melanogaster, are set to participate in experiments during ISRO's Gaganyaan mission, which is scheduled for 2025. The flies, with the scientific name 'Drosophila Melanogaste', have been developed by the Department of Biotechnology at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Karnataka's Dharwad. Scientists said that they will be significant in understanding the formation of kidney stones among astronauts in space as studies have revealed that stones have been observed in astronauts over 30 times during space missions. As per sources, a kit of 15 fruit flies will be on the Gaganyaan spacecraft that will orbit in the zero gravity of space for seven days.





This mission aims to send a crewed spacecraft into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of approximately 400 km.





The inclusion of fruit flies in the Gaganyaan mission is part of a broader scientific effort to study biological processes in microgravity. The research will focus on various aspects, including changes in kidney stone formation and the study of specific genes under space conditions. This experiment is significant as it helps scientists understand how living organisms respond to the unique environment of space, which can inform future human spaceflight missions.





The kits will be filled with oxygen and food inside it will be prepared in the form of porridge mixed with semolina and jaggery. The flies will be fed with Sodium Oxalate (NaOx), Ethyle Glycol (EG) and Hydroxy L Proline (HLP), and within 3-4 days flies will develop kidney stones.





The Gaganyaan mission will not only carry astronauts but also conduct these biological experiments over a period of two to seven days in a zero-gravity environment before returning to Earth. This mission marks a pivotal step for India in human space exploration, showcasing ISRO's capabilities in conducting complex space missions.





Agencies







