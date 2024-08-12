



The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to mark a significant milestone with its first trial aircraft landing scheduled for October 31, 2024. This event follows the recent commissioning of the Instrument Landing System (ILS), which is crucial for ensuring the airport's operational readiness.





This trial landing is a critical step in the airport's development, aimed at calibrating the flight path and ensuring that all systems are functioning correctly before the airport becomes fully operational. The NMIA is expected to alleviate congestion at the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by increasing passenger handling capacity by 40%, with an initial capacity of 20 million passengers per year and 0.5 million metric tons of cargo.





The NMIA is projected to be fully operational by March 2025, with ongoing construction that is currently about 65% complete. The airport will feature two runways and is designed to enhance the overall efficiency of air travel in the Mumbai region.





This trial landing not only signifies progress in the airport's construction but also represents a step towards establishing its global identity, as it has recently been assigned the IATA location code NMI.





