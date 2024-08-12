



Male: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between the Maldives and India.





President Muizzu further emphasized that India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever the Maldives needed it, the Maldivian President's Office said in a statement.





He was speaking at the ceremony held at the Maldivian President's Office, where he was handing over the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India's Line of Credit Facility through EXIM Bank of India.





Muizzu, in his remarks, said, "These initiatives would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity," adding that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India.





The President extended deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government, and the friendly people of India for their generous and continued assistance to the Maldives.





The President also recalled his recent visit to India, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and President Droupadi Murmu.





"The President also emphasized that the High Impact Community Development Projects under Indian Grant Assistance demonstrate both countries' close engagement in socio-economic development," the statement read.





He further highlighted that numerous revolutionary initiatives are now underway as part of this initiative and that the plan is to accelerate their delivery to communities.





Muizzu also expressed appreciation for the flexibility offered in restructuring the line of credit arrangement.





He said that Maldivians value the deep and historic ties with the Indian people and are committed to its preservation and enhancement.





"He also expressed optimism, saying he anticipates seeing Maldives-India cooperation prosper and develop in the coming years," according to the statement.





Maldivian president further expressed his appreciation to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.





