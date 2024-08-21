Russia has offered its famed Sprut-SD technology for the development of Zorawar Light Tank





India's public sector firm Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) is reportedly set to announce a collaboration with Russia's Rosoboronexport (ROE) and High Precision Systems (HPC), for designing and developing a light tank for the Indian Armed Forces.





Unlike the US, Russia's defence partnership with India doesn't come with any strings attached, and that's why, an Indo-Russian joint venture (JV) for the development of light tanks for the country's Army was a good move, considering the history of such tie-ups between the two nations, military experts have said.





The JV between India and Russia to manufacture light tanks for the Indian Armed Forces is a step in the right direction given the good track record between the two nations in defence manufacturing, according to Indian Army veteran, Lt. Colonel J.S. Sodhi (Retd).





"Russia has always been willing to Transfer critical defence technology (ToT) with no strings attached, unlike the US which is reluctant to any ToT," Sodhi said





Meanwhile, India is pursuing both channels, as it requires a large number of light tanks, Kargil war hero Major General Dr. Shashi Bhushan Asthana (Retd) opined.





One route is indigenous manufacturing that involves the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private sector firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) while the second is to develop a fair amount of light tanks through an open tender in which an Indian defence equipment manufacturer will tie up with a foreign collaborator, the defence pundit stated.





Last month, India unveiled its indigenous light battle tank Zorawar. It is set to be commissioned in the Indian Army in 2027.





"Interestingly, Russia has been a very responsible and reliable joint-venture partner in many projects with India, so there's no reason why New Delhi should not be looking at Moscow as far as manufacturing of light tanks is concerned," Asthana emphasised.





It is worth noting that India's plans for the light tanks appear to be centered around modern technology that increases its combat power to the extent that it becomes a potent platform in harsh conditions like sand deserts and the Himalayas.





According to reports, Russia has offered its famed Sprut-SD technology for the development.





Meanwhile, Russia has already introduced the Sprut-SDM1 light tanks in its infantry divisions. In 2021, the country invited India to witness field trials of this military product, which was under development at the time.





The Sprut-SDM1 is an 18-ton amphibious tank that can be airlifted to forward locations. It can even be parachuted with personnel inside and is capable of being disembarked from a naval vessel.





These mobility factors seem to be working in its favor as the Indian Army would perhaps plan to deploy these tanks in the mountainous regions of Kashmir and Ladakh.





"Sprut-SD technology entails stabilisation of elevation and azimuth of the turret gun, which tremendously increases the combat power of a light tank. These two are quintessential in the lethal performance of the light tank in high-altitude and mountainous areas," Sodhi asserted.





Besides, the Indian armed forces are familiar with the Sprut-SD as this technology is used to fire the country's T-72 and T-90 tanks.





"This is one of the technologies that are under consideration, but given India's experience with Russia in the defence sector, I am sure that they would be willing to share the best of the technology for the joint venture," Asthana concluded.







