Days after the announcement of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024, intelligence agencies have raised an alert about threats to candidates. According to a top-level official, terror outfits have been monitoring candidates, particularly those representing specific parties, and may plan attacks on them immediately after the announcement of lists.





Terror outfits have been promoting violence through various social media platforms to disrupt the electoral process. Pakistan-backed groups have been boycotting the electoral process and may plan hit-and-run attacks, a senior official said, quoting an official communication.





Sources have told News18 that, following the recent input, the security grid has decided to provide cover to candidates, from central forces as well as from J&K police. It is reported that the threat is not limited to one party; independent candidates may also face threats from terrorists.





Political parties are expected to announce their candidates for the first phase of polls in J&K this week. Once the candidates are announced, the Union Home Ministry will review the threat perception and provide security based on the report from the internal intelligence agency.





The first phase of polls will include sensitive areas such as Pulwama, Shopian, Doda, Ramban, Anantnag, and Kulgam. Since terror outfits are boycotting the election process, it is anticipated that they may target candidates, especially during rallies. Arrangements have been made to provide security cover ranging from X category to Z category based on the threat perception.





Sources also mentioned that J&K may see the highest number of candidates receiving security cover.





The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked forces to retain more than 500 companies currently deployed for the Amarnath Yatra for ‘advance deployment.’ This means that over 50,000 troops from the Central Armed Police Forces, who are already in J&K, will be deployed for the elections. Additionally, more troops will be deployed later which also include jawans who will give protection to candidates. These troops’ deployment will be part of the advance preparations for the election, focusing on area domination and familiarisation.





Sources also said that almost a week ago, the Election Commission had recommended retaining these troops after the completion of the Amarnath Yatra on August 19. These troops will be responsible for the security of the Union Territory, which will be voting for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.





Voting for the three phases of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will take place on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.





Agencies







