



Male: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to strengthening India-Maldives relations for the benefit of both nations and the wider region.





Maldives President Muizzu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for always supporting the island nation.





He further said that the "enduring partnership" between New Delhi and Male continues to bring the two nations closer through cooperation in security, development, and cultural exchange.





"It was a pleasure to meet @DrSJaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives. I thank the Government of India, especially Prime Minister @narendramodi for always supporting the Maldives. Our enduring partnership continues to strengthen, bringing our nations closer through cooperation in security, development, and cultural exchange. Together, we build a brighter, more prosperous future for the region," Muizzu said in a post on X.





EAM Jaishankar emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of people in both countries and the region.





This meeting is part of Jaishankar's three-day official visit to the Maldives, which marks the first high-level trip from India after President Muizzu assumed office last year.





"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM @NarendraModi. Committed to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





Earlier, Jaishankar also met with Maldivian officials, including Economic Development and Trade Minister Mohamed Saeed, Finance Minister Shafeeq, and Maldives Monetary Authority Governor Ahmed Munawar.





The meeting focused on enhancing economic and trade partnerships between India and the Maldives, as well as development cooperation.





Jaishankar, Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer, and Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister Thoriq Ibrahim jointly planted a carambola (star fruit) sapling in Lonuziyaaraiy Park, Male, on Saturday.





The sapling represents the commitment of both nations to a sustainable future and symbolizes the enduring ties between India and the Maldives.





EAM Jaishankar's visit marks his first visit to the island nation after his re-appointment for the second term.





His visit follows the recent visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







