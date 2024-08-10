



The Agniveer scheme is a golden opportunity for the youths to serve the nation, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has said. A total of 1,389 Agniveers, including 214 women, joined the service on Friday following 16 weeks of training, he said.





"Scheme is going well": Admiral Dinesh Tripathi applauds Agniveer scheme.



"It is a golden opportunity for the Indian youths to join Agniveer. This provides at least four years to serve the nation by joining the service in the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force," he said.





Tripathi, who was present at INS Chilika in Odisha's Khurda district for the night passing out parade of Agniveers, on Friday said: "It is a matter of pride for all to join the Agniveer. Four years later, if you decide not to continue, you can go outside and one can opt for several other options available in the society.





To a question regarding controversies surrounding the scheme, he asserted there is no dispute over Agniveer.





Tripathi also refused to make any statement on the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh.





He, however, said that security along the Indian coast remains "strong".





"Coastal security is an important responsibility of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard," he said.





Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put at least four coastal districts - Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara on high alert - in the wake of the unrest in the neighbouring country.





Bangladesh is nearly 200 km away from the Odisha coast by the sea route.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







