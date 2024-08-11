



Indian defence start-ups are increasingly leveraging deep technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and drones to enhance national security and support the armed forces. This trend aligns with the Indian government's push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), encouraging indigenous solutions in the defence sector.





Key Areas of Focus





1. Artificial Intelligence And Robotics:





Start-Ups are developing AI-based tools for threat detection and border monitoring. For instance, Skylark Labs has been involved in projects like MEITY's DRISHTI, which focuses on acquiring advanced border protection systems.





Robotics is also a significant area, with companies like EyeROV creating marine robotic solutions for underwater inspections, catering to various industries including defence.





2. Drones And UAVs:





Companies like ideaForge are pioneers in the development of Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAVs, having deployed over 700 systems for various clients, including the Indian Army and Navy.





AccelUAV focuses on creating a comprehensive technological ecosystem for UAVs, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions tailored to modern defence requirements.





3. Internet of Things (IoT) And Intrusion Detection:





CRON Systems is innovating in the border defence space with state-of-the-art intrusion detection systems that utilize IoT technologies, aiming to provide cost-effective solutions.





4. Mixed Reality And Simulation:





Some start-ups are also venturing into augmented and virtual reality for training and simulation purposes, enhancing the operational readiness of defence personnel.





Government Support And Initiatives





The Indian government is actively supporting these start-ups through initiatives like the iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) program, which aims to foster a culture of co-innovation and provide funding for promising technologies. This initiative is crucial for scaling up indigenous manufacturing and integrating advanced technologies into the defence sector.





The landscape of Indian defence start-ups is rapidly evolving, with a strong emphasis on deep tech innovations. These companies are not only contributing to national security but also positioning India as a significant player in the global defence technology arena. The combination of government support and entrepreneurial spirit is likely to drive further advancements in this critical sector.





