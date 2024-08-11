



The Agniveer scheme presents a remarkable opportunity for Indian youths to serve their country, according to Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS). During a recent passing-out parade at INS Chilika in Odisha’s Khurda district, Admiral Tripathi emphasized the scheme’s potential to offer young individuals a meaningful role in the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force.





Scheme Details And Benefits





On Friday, 1,389 Agniveers, including 214 women, completed their 16 weeks of training and joined the armed forces. Admiral Tripathi highlighted that the Agniveer scheme allows participants to serve for a minimum of four years. “This is a golden opportunity for the youth to contribute to national service. After four years, if they choose not to continue, they will have multiple career options available to them,” he said.





Addressing Controversies





The Chief of Naval Staff addressed the controversies surrounding the scheme, affirming that there is no substantial dispute regarding the Agniveer program. The initiative, he stated, is well-regarded and serves as a valuable pathway for young Indians to engage in national defence.





Security And Regional Stability





Regarding current regional issues, Admiral Tripathi refrained from commenting on the political situation in Bangladesh but reassured that coastal security along the Indian coast remains robust. “Coastal security is a critical responsibility of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard,” he remarked.





In response to the unrest in Bangladesh, the Odisha government has heightened security in coastal districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara. These areas, situated approximately 200 kilometers from the Bangladeshi coast, are under increased vigilance to ensure regional stability and safety.





Agencies



