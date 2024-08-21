SHAHEEN-II is believed to be the cancelled Chinese supplied DF-25 surface-to-surface missile





Training launch aimed at training troops, validating various technical parameters, says military’s media wing



The Pakistani military on Tuesday conducted the successful training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile SHAHEEN-II, the army said. "The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability," the army said in a statement.





Pakistan sees its missile development as a deterrent against nuclear-armed neighbour India, with which it has fought 4 wars and lost badly since independence from Britain in 1947. Both nations have been developing missiles of varying ranges since they conducted nuclear tests in May 1998. In December 2023, the Pakistan Army successfully conducted the flight test of the Fatah-II missile, which has a range of 400 kilometers.





As Pakistan and India continue to test missiles and build their weapons armour, analysts warn Asia may be sliding into an accelerating arms race.





The military’s media wing said the launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.





It said that the director general of the Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed toward the “landmark achievement.”





“The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement,” the ISPR concluded.





