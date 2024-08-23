



Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy signed several documents during the former's visit to Kyiv in sectors including agriculture, food industry, medical products regulation and cultural cooperation.





The two leaders witnessed the signing of four agreements. These include the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Industry; MoU on Cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation; MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects; and Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028, a press release by Ministry of External Affairs said.





Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of Ukraine on cooperation in the fields of Agriculture and Food Industry. The objective of this agreement involves expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food industry by promoting ties in areas of information exchange, joint scientific research, exchange of experience, cooperation in agriculture research, creation of joint working groups etc.





MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control on cooperation in the field of Medical Products regulation with the objective of envisaging cooperation on medical products including regulation, improvement of safety and quality aspects, mainly through information exchange, capacity building, workshops, training, and exchange of visits, the MEA said.





MoU between the Government of the Republic of India and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for the implementation of high Impact Community Development Projects. Objective: This MoU creates the framework for India to provide grant assistance for community development projects in Ukraine. Projects under the HICDP will be undertaken in partnership with the Government of Ukraine for the benefit of the people of Ukraine, according to the press release by MEA.





Programme of Cultural Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine for the years 2024-2028 which aims to strengthen cultural cooperation between India and Ukraine including the promotion of cultural exchanges and cooperation in the fields of theatre, music, fine arts, literature, library, and museum affairs as well as protection and promotion of tangible and intangible cultural heritage.





