



New Delhi: Two 'Saroops' (Copies) of Guru Granth Sahib which were seized by Qatar authorities for running a religious establishment without approvals were handed over to the Indian Embassy in Doha on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.





In a statement, the MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal thanked the Qatar government and also urged Indians residing in the Gulf countries to follow local laws.





Taking to X, Jaiswal stated, "Qatar authorities have today handed over to our Embassy in Doha Sri Guru Granth Sahib (two Saroops) taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals. We thank the Government of Qatar for the same."





"We also appeal to all Indian citizens residing in Qatar or other countries to scrupulously follow local laws and regulations in all matters," he added.





Earlier on August 23, Jaiswal stated that two copies of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged with running a religious establishment without the approval of the Qatar government.





In response to media queries regarding Guru Granth Sahib in Qatar, Jaiswal on August 23 said, "We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community. Government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and our Embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard."





Jaiswal said, "Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations."





On August 23, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, appealing to him to take up the issue of allowing Sikhs of Qatar to establish the Gurdwaras so they could practice their religion freely.





Taking to her X handle, Badal said, "Appealed to Dr S Jaishankar to take up the issue of the release of two 'swaroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji from police custody in Qatar. Informed him that the Sikh 'sangat' of Qatar was in shock and anguish that the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which is regarded as the living Guru by the community, had been made a case property."





While appealing to him to intervene in the matter urgently, she also requested Jaishankar to take up the issue of allowing Sikhs of Qatar to establish their Gurdwaras so "they could practice their religion freely."





(With Inputs From Agencies)







