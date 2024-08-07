



New Delhi: In the All-Party meeting convened to discuss the unfolding situation in Bangladesh on Tuesday, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, voiced serious concerns regarding the situation in Bangladesh in the wake of recent developments there.





During the meeting, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the current unrest in Bangladesh. After the briefing, Gandhi expressed his support for the measures taken by the Indian government, emphasising that these actions were in the national interest.





However, Gandhi also raised several apprehensions, particularly regarding potential foreign involvement in the situation. He questioned whether external forces, specifically China and Pakistan, might be playing a role in destabilizing Bangladesh, hinting at possible interference that could have far-reaching implications for regional stability.





In response to Gandhi's queries, the government said it was looking into all possible angles and it was an evolving situation.





The government also provided an update on the safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh, assuring the leaders that the situation is under control.





"Around 12,000 Indians are safe, and embassy officials are secure in Bangladesh," the government informed. Additionally, it was noted that around 8,000 Indians have already returned to the country, with further measures being taken to ensure the safety of those still in Bangladesh.





Gandhi also drew attention to the plight of minorities in Bangladesh, citing reports of attacks on their properties. He stressed that the safety and status of minorities in the neighbouring country are of significant concern to India, given the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations.





RJD members also raised the issue of the safety of minorities, and Indians and increasing adequate security at the border to avoid any untoward incident.





YSRCP member Vijaysai Reddy has expressed full support for the government, emphasising that it is in the best interest of the nation.





During the meeting leaders from various political parties engaged in a robust discussion on how to navigate the delicate situation in Bangladesh while safeguarding India's national interests.





Several party members in attendance inquired about the whereabouts of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The government responded, stating, "Sheikh Hasina is in India, and the NSA (National Security Advisor) and his team are taking care of her," according to sources.





Additionally, sources indicated that the government stressed the impact of the current political situation in Bangladesh on India-Bangladesh relations and trade, noting significant setbacks. In response to the ongoing unrest, the government has instructed all relevant authorities, including the Border Security Force (BSF) especially in West Bengal, to take necessary actions to address the situation.





Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation after Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, majorly led by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.





In Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenges.





Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







