



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political situation in Bangladesh, sources said on Monday.





Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests. Sheikh Hasina on Monday evening landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft. Sheikh Hasina resigned and left Dhaka earlier in the day.





It is not clear if the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Reports in media outlets of Bangladesh have speculated that Sheikh Hasina may proceed to London.





In the wake of the emerging situation, Air India, on Monday, cancelled the scheduled operation of flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect and stated that they are continuously monitoring the situation.





"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," Air India stated.





"Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority," it added.





Celebrations and protests were reported from across Dhaka and Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country accompanied by her sister.





After Hasina left the country, many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister. Prothom Alo reported that people were seen decamping with various items from public buildings.





A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building and people were seen taking things from inside the Parliament building as well.





Prothom Alo also reported that Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman will soon hold direct talks with student-teacher representatives in the country. It cited a circular issued by the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday evening.





