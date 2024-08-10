



INS CHILKA: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday said security arrangements along the East coast of India was robust and no high alert has been issued in view of the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh.





Talking to mediapersons after reviewing the night passing out parade of fourth batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka, Tripathi said, “We have robust security arrangements and are maintaining it. Not only Odisha, we are in touch with all coastal states and interacting regularly to ensure the maritime security of the country.”





Coastal security is the biggest responsibility of the Navy along with the Coast Guard. However, no high alert has been issued by the Navy, he said.





Reviewing the parade, the navy chief said, “Indian armed forces are in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges. Indian Navy is always striving to ensure that its forces are sufficiently equipped to meet any operational requirement. We are in the process of modernising the forces with new acquisitions and technological upgradation of capabilities.”





The naval chief urged the maritime warriors to uphold Navy’s core values of duty, honour and courage, in pursuit of nation building. He asked the Agniveers to hone their skills further and develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn besides the commitment to excel in their respective careers that lay ahead.





In the fourth batch, 1,389 Agniveers, including 214 women, of the Navy passed out with flying colours. Along with naval Agniveers, 331 Coast Guard sailors also passed out.





The navy chief also awarded medals and trophies to meritorious Agniveers on the occasion.





Vinay Maruti Kadam and Sanjana were awarded with Chief of the Naval Staff rolling trophy and gold medal for best Agniveers. Sakshi Mohan Mirje was awarded Gen Bipin Rawat rolling trophy for best woman Agniveer in the overall order and merit.





