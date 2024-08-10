



Apple is set to produce around 90 million units of the iPhone 16 series, with projections showing that OLED panel production for these devices will reach 120 million units in 2024



In India, Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, has played a pivotal role in this production ramp-up. The facility began the ’new product introduction’ (NPI) process for the iPhone 16 Pro models in July 2024





Apple is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series by ramping up production, with mass manufacturing already in full swing. Reports indicate that production began in June, gradually increasing in volume to ensure the devices will be available for the expected mid-September release.





In July, production efforts expanded to India, where manufacturing operations are now fully underway. Display production, a critical component of the new iPhones, has seen significant growth from key suppliers Samsung Display and LG Display, both of which have ramped up their output ahead of the September launch.





Apple is set to produce around 90 million units of the iPhone 16 series, with projections showing that OLED panel production for these devices will reach 120 million units in 2024. Samsung Display is on track to produce the lion’s share, with an estimated 80 million panels, while LG Display is expected to contribute 43 million, marking an improvement of over 10 million units compared to its output for the iPhone 15 series.





However, these figures may still fluctuate due to delays faced by a third supplier, BOE, in obtaining approval for its iPhone 16 display panels. Similar delays occurred with LG Display last year, prompting Apple to increase its orders from Samsung to meet demand.





The iPhone 16 Pro models are anticipated to feature larger displays compared to their predecessors. The Pro Max model is expected to sport a 6.9-inch screen, up from the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, while the iPhone 16 Pro will likely have a 6.3-inch display, an increase from the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 15 Pro. The non-Pro models, however, will retain the same display sizes as the iPhone 15 range, with the standard iPhone 16 featuring a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Plus boasting a 6.7-inch display.





In India, Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, has played a pivotal role in this production ramp-up. The facility began the ’new product introduction’ (NPI) process for the iPhone 16 Pro models in July, allowing it to transition into mass production well ahead of the phone’s official launch.





This marks a significant milestone for Apple, as it will be the first time the Pro and Pro Max models are assembled in India, further strengthening the company’s manufacturing footprint in the country. This move is part of Apple’s broader strategy to diversify its production base beyond China, with India playing an increasingly important role in the company’s global supply chain.





Last year, Apple made its India-built iPhone 15 units available to Indian customers on the first day of global sales, demonstrating its commitment to the local market.





Agencies











