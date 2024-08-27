



Newington: SIG SAUER announced a second procurement contract with the Government of India, Ministry of Defence to supply an additional 73,000 SIG716 rifles. When completed, 145,400 SIG716 rifles will be in service with the Indian Army.





“We are proud to be a partner in the modernisation effort of the Indian Army, and prouder still that the SIG716 rifle achieves the Ministry of Defence’s modernisation goals with the second largest army in the world,” began Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc.





The Government of India, Ministry of Defence first awarded SIG SAUER a contract for the SIG716 in 2019 for 72,400 riles. The successful fielding and overwhelming soldier acceptance led to this follow-on award for an additional 73,000 rifles.





“Since the initial fielding of the SIG716, we have received phenomenal end-user feedback on the performance and reliability of the platform. Throughout this time, we have strengthened and further solidified our partnership with the Indian Ministry of Defence and are honoured to earn their continued trust equipping their frontline infantrymen.”





The SIG716 is an enhanced AR platform chambered in 7.62 NATO featuring a 16-inch barrel, M-LOK handguard, and a 6-position telescoping stock. SIG SAUER designs and builds the SIG716 rifles for the Indian Army and for all of its customers in the United States.





SIG SAUER, Inc Press Release, Newington, 26 August 2024







