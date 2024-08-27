Chinese Landing Platform Docks loitering in the Indian Ocean region

On August 26, 2024, both Indian and Chinese warships docked at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka, highlighting the ongoing strategic competition between India and China in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Indian Navy's INS Mumbai, a guided-missile destroyer, made its first visit to Sri Lanka, coinciding with the arrival of three Chinese vessels: the destroyer Hefei and two amphibious landing platform docks, Wuzhishan and Qilianshan.





This simultaneous docking has raised concerns regarding China's increasing naval presence in the region, which poses challenges to India's influence. The Indian Navy closely monitored the Chinese vessels from their entry into the IOR until their docking, reflecting India's vigilance over its maritime security.





The presence of these warships is part of a broader context where both nations are vying for strategic footholds in Sri Lanka, a key player in the Indian Ocean.





The docking of these warships is not an isolated incident. In the past, similar events have led to diplomatic tensions, particularly when Chinese vessels have docked in Sri Lanka, prompting concerns from India about potential surveillance and military operations.





For instance, the arrival of the Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 in 2022 had previously caused significant diplomatic friction between India and Sri Lanka.





The Sri Lankan Navy has stated that all foreign vessels must follow a standard procedure for docking, which includes obtaining permission from the Foreign Ministry after consultations with the Defence Ministry. The concurrent visits of Indian and Chinese naval forces are likely to continue to draw attention and could influence Sri Lanka's foreign relations, especially as it navigates the interests of these two major powers.





While Indian and Chinese troops remain locked in a standoff in Ladakh since April 2020, the race for influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) continues. On Monday (Aug 26), Indian frontline warship, the guided-missile destroyer INS Mumbai docked at Colombo port.





The docking of INS Colombo coincided with the docking of three Chinese warships on the same morning.





The purported maritime show of influence by Beijing and New Delhi has sent some waves across the Indian Ocean Region.





"Chinese warships, including those part of its anti-piracy escort forces, are now staying in the IOR for a much longer time than earlier," an Indian defence establishment was quoted as saying by the Times of India.





"The expanding Chinese naval presence in the IOR, along with Beijing's hunt for additional logistical turnaround facilities in the region," the person further told Times of India.





The Indian naval forces tracked three Chinese warships since the beginning of their voyage in the Indian Ocean Region. Beijing sent destroyer Hefei, and landing platform docks Wuzhishan and Qilianshan with a combined crew of nearly 1,500 personnel, the Times of India report added.





As New Delhi continues its focus on 'Neighbourhood First' foreign policy paradigm, Colombo welcomed INS Mumbai. But Colombo also welcomed the Chinese warships in accordance with the "naval traditions". The warship is commanded by Captain Sandeep Kumar with a crew of 410 sailors.





In the past, New Delhi has registered strong protests with Colombo for allowing Chinese vessels to dock on its ports.





