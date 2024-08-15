



Washington: Lauding the ties between the nations, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, extended wishes to India on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday.





Blinken said that the US celebrates the 'rich and diverse history' of the Indian people on the country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15 every year.





"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate the anniversary of their country's independence on August 15. On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations," Blinken said in a press statement, according to the US Department of State.





"Our comprehensive global and strategic partnership is grounded in the deep bonds between our peoples, our economies, and built on the foundation of our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity," he added.





Wishing India, the US State Secretary further stated that "US-India cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace" as two countries continue to work together to advance their shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.





"From climate and clean energy to defence and space technologies, US-Indian bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before," Blinken said.





"I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and globally through the Indian diaspora, a joyous Independence Day," he added.





India is all set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the occasion at the Red Fort in Delhi.





He will deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.





From Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation's capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







