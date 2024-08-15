



India has made significant strides towards defence technology self-reliance with the collaboration between the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) and Ashok Leyland. They are working together to develop a 600-horsepower indigenous engine designed to power future combat vehicles, marking a major milestone in India's defence capabilities.





The engine, which was first conceptualized in 2021, has spent the last three years undergoing extensive ground testing. The engine is lightweight, efficient, and incorporates cutting-edge technologies, making it an ideal power source for future combat vehicles.





The trial data has yielded significant insights for further optimization. The engine’s weight reduction and improved power delivery system are currently the engineers’ main priorities.





The 600 HP engine has successfully completed over 100 hours of testing since its inauguration in December 2021, demonstrating its readiness for manufacturing. The engine is nearing production readiness after undergoing rigorous ground trials for over three years. It is designed to be compact, efficient, and lightweight, making it suitable for various military applications. This engine is part of India's broader initiative under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) program, which aims to enhance domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.





The testing of this engine was inaugurated by Shri Pravin K Mehta, a distinguished scientist, at Ashok Leyland's Engine Development Centre in Chennai. This event was celebrated as a significant achievement during the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.





The engine is expected to replace the Cummins ISXe 600 diesel engine currently used in the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP 88) and will also power the Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) being developed by DRDO.





The development of this indigenous engine not only reduces India's reliance on foreign technology but also fosters opportunities for domestic industries. It is a testament to India's growing capabilities in the defence sector, aiming to enhance the combat effectiveness of the Indian Armed Forces. The successful induction of this engine into service will mark a significant step towards achieving complete self-reliance in military technology.





The collaboration between CVRDE and Ashok Leyland on the 600 HP engine represents a pivotal moment in India's defence manufacturing journey, showcasing innovation and commitment to self-sufficiency.





