



Sulur: The first phase of India's largest multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' began at Sulur in Tamil Nadu involving the air forces of Germany, France, Spain, and the UK concluded on Wednesday.





Speaking at the concluding Press Conference, IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, conveyed his appreciation to all participating Friendly Foreign Countries.





"He stated that the first phase of the largest multinational air exercise in six decades, conveyed the message of friendship and cooperation, besides involving brilliant performances. The canvas of the exercise was well spread covering aspects of flying and maintenance practices to sports and yoga," IAF posted on X.





The Chiefs of the German, French and Spanish Air Forces, appreciated the capability of IAF to host such a complex exercise, and commented on achieving enhanced ability to work together.





As the first phase of Exercise #TarangShakti24 draws to an end, we have a special message from the @RoyalAirForce, reflecting on their experience of flying alongside the @IAF_MCC. pic.twitter.com/bloZcE0a1Z — UK Defence in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKDefenceIndia) August 14, 2024





The second leg of the exercise will take place from 29th August to 14th September at Air Force Station Jodhpur.





The Royal Air Force added that on their way home, they looked forward to enhance the operability of their aircraft.





In a post on X, the Defence Advisor of the British High Commission in India, Brigadier Nick Sawyer said, "As the first phase of Exercise #TarangShakti24 draws to an end, we have a special message from the @RoyalAirForce, reflecting on their experience of flying alongside the @IAF_MCC."





In the attached video, Wing Commander Mark Robertson, OC XI fighter squadron from the UK Royal Air Force, says, "We have brought six typhoons, two voyager aircraft and an A 400 to exercise Tarang Shakti. We've also been working with the Indian Air Force in exercise pitch black in Australia."





He added that the Royal Air Force wishes to embrace more such opportunities.





"So it's been a pleasure to join the Indian Air Force again for another exercise. On our way home, we look forward to embracing the opportunities of enhancing the interoperability of our aircraft and our people to work through the tactical challenges and build relationships whilst we're here on this exercise," Robertson added.





The participating air forces together have deployed almost 40 combat aircraft for the exercise.





The French contingent comprises of Rafale fighter jets, A400M transports, A300 MRTT mid-air refuellers and 160 personnel.





Five German Eurofighters and an A400M transport aircraft are involved, with the lead German unit being the Tactical Air Force Wing 71 "Richthofen". The Spanish Air Force is participating with its Eurofighters as well.





Ex Tarang Shakti will also mark the conclusion of the Pacific Skies 24 exercise series that has been running since mid-June, featuring the air forces of Germany, Spain and France.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday showcased its multiple Made-in-India weapon systems at the ongoing Tarang Shakti exercise at Tamil Nadu's Sulur.





Chairperson of DRDO Samir V Kamat pointed out that the Tarang Shakti exercise of the Indian Airforce is an opportunity for the DRDO to showcase domestic weapons.





"Tarang Shakti exercise of the Air Force is a very good example of all domestic products that we are developing and the display of those products gives confidence to all our countrymen that the Air Force is fully capable of saving the country when the need arises," he said.





The exercise provides a platform to showcase advanced military technologies and capabilities, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, and aerial refuelling systems.





This enables participants to demonstrate their equipment's effectiveness and interoperability in multinational settings.





It would enhance regional stability and promote collective security in the Indo-Pacific region.





It reinforces India's role as a key partner in global security initiatives and strengthens diplomatic relations with participating countries.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







