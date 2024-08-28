



Dharamshala: United States Embassy in New Delhi spokesperson Christopher Elms visited the exiled Tibetan community and urged China to start dialogue with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions.





During this visit, Elms visited the Tibet Museum, Buddhist monasteries and offices of the Central Tibetan Administration and also met representatives of Indian and Tibetan media.





Speaking to ANI, Elms said, "The Resolve Act as you know was passed by the Congress in June this year and signed into Law by US President Joe Biden in July. I can't speak on behalf of Congress, but on behalf of the administration and on behalf of President Biden, he signed the Act into law because we agree with the sentiment of the law that is there to protect the human rights of the Tibetan people."





"The law also discusses Tibet as a political entity. It's been a long-standing policy of the United States and the President reiterated that the United States government still see the Tibet autonomous region and other Tibetan areas of China as a part of China, that does not change anything from our policy, that's something that President Biden does control how we determine what international borders are. However, I think the next steps are what we have been urging for a long time which is a direct negotiation between China and the Dalai Lama or his representatives," he added.





Further, Elms has called on China to engage in direct negotiations with the Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions.





"It's been 13 years since they have been these district negotiations and we encourage China to engage in negotiations directly with the Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions," US embassy spokesperson told ANI.





Christopher further said, "The Resolve Act describes the US' position and it's something that we are continuing to carry out our mission here in the US Embassy in New Delhi," adding that "We do that around the world as well."





"This has been something that a long-standing and we are continuing to do that and part of my visit is to understand how best US can support the Tibetan people. We continue to call for direct talks and we are open to create solutions. Our government talks with the Central Tibetan Administration and we would really like to see these talks directly without any preconditions as soon as possible," he said.





Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama has just returned to his exile home in Dharamshala after a successful knee treatment in the US.





During Dalai Lama's recent visit to the US, he met with various US officials. Talking about the Dalai Lama's recent US visit, Elms said, "I can speak on his entire schedule and I know that he had a private schedule in the United States and while he was there he met with the special coordinator for Tibetan issues from US government, her name is Uzra Zeya as well as the senior director for national security council that covers democracy and human rights."





"They had that meeting on the 21st of August in New York and in that meeting, the special Tibetan coordinator Uzra Zeya reiterated the message from the US government that we support the human rights of the Tibetan people as well as the continued efforts to preserve the historical, cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage, that distinct the Tibetan people," he added.





"Uzra Zeya also conveyed a message from President Biden to Dalai Lama wishing him a swift recovery and continued good health after a knee surgery in the United States," Elms said.





Elms visited the exiled Tibetan community in Dharamshala from 26- 28 August.





