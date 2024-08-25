



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently proposed a strategic alliance with India amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. During discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Zelensky emphasized the importance of India's role in global peace efforts and proposed that India be included among a select group of Global South countries to host the second Ukraine peace summit.





Peace Summit Participation: Zelensky expressed his desire for India to actively participate in peace negotiations, highlighting that Ukraine would not compromise on its territorial integrity or core values such as freedom and democracy.





India's Role in Peace Efforts : PM Modi conveyed India's commitment to facilitating dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, stating that both nations should engage in discussions to end the war without delay. This reflects India's ongoing diplomatic balancing act in the region, especially given its historical ties with Russia.





Concerns Over India-Russia Trade : Zelensky also raised concerns about India's continued trade with Russia, particularly in crude oil, suggesting that such transactions help sustain Russia's war economy. He urged India to reconsider its imports from Russia, framing the conflict as a significant threat to global stability.





Future Visits and Engagement: Zelensky indicated plans to visit India soon, emphasizing the need for timely dialogue as part of building a strategic partnership.





Zelensky's outreach to India signifies a strategic pivot as Ukraine seeks to strengthen alliances with key global players while navigating the complexities of the ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposed alliance could enhance India's role in international peace efforts and reshape its diplomatic stance in the context of the Ukraine crisis.





