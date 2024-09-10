



Riyadh: On the sidelines of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.





Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A useful conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today on the sidelines of the GCC meeting."





Notably, Jaishankar also held a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and discussed key global issues, including the G20 agenda, BRICS cooperation, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.





Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Nice to meet FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meetings. Discussed G20, BRICS and the Ukraine conflict."





Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, to attend the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.





Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs, Abdulmajeed Al Smari, welcomed Jaishankar in Riyadh. Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from September 8-9.





Upon arrival in Riyadh, Jaishankar, in a post on X stated, "Arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to take part in the First India - Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Thank Abdulmajeed Al Smari, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs for the warm reception."





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a press release, said, "India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, in areas including political, trade & investment, energy cooperation, cultural and people-to-people ties."





"The GCC region has emerged as a major trading partner for India and is home to a large Indian expatriate community, numbering around 8.9 million. The Foreign Ministers meeting will be an opportunity to review and deepen institutional cooperation between India and the GCC across various sectors," it added.





After concluding his visit to Riyadh, Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Germany for a two-day visit from September 10-11. This will be his first bilateral visit to Berlin.





