



A recent Reuters report indicate that artillery shells manufactured by Indian arms makers have been diverted to Ukraine by European customers. This development has raised significant concerns from Russia, which has expressed its discontent over these transactions. Notably, the Indian government has not intervened to halt this trade despite protests from Moscow.





The Kremlin has formally raised the issue of Indian ammunition reaching Ukraine during discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Indian counterpart. This indicates a diplomatic strain as Russia seeks to address its concerns regarding the supply of Indian-made 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine.





The situation highlights the complexities of international arms trade and the geopolitical tensions surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As India continues to engage in arms sales, the reactions from Russia could influence future diplomatic relations between India and Russia, especially considering the historical ties between the two nations.





The Indian government has categorically denied any involvement in supplying artillery ammunition to Ukraine. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India has not exported such munitions to Ukraine, despite media speculation.





The situation highlights a complex web of arms procurement and supply chains involving third-party nations. It is suspected that European customers may have bought the ammunition from Indian manufacturers and then redirected it to Ukraine, potentially without informing India.





Agencies



