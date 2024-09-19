



Gaganyaan – Indian Human Spaceflight Program revised to include building of first unit of BAS and related missions. Human space flight program to continue with more missions to space station and beyond





The union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the building of first unit of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by extending the scope of Gaganyaan program. Approval by the cabinet is given for development of first module of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-1) and undertake missions to demonstrate and validate various technologies for building and operating BAS. To revise the scope & funding of the Gaganyaan Program to include new developments for BAS & precursor missions, and additional requirements to meet the ongoing Gaganyaan Program.





Revision in Gaganyaan Program to include the scope of development and precursor missions for BAS, and factoring one additional uncrewed mission and additional hardware requirement for the developments of ongoing Gaganyaan Program. Now the human spaceflight program of technology development and demonstration is through eight missions to be completed by December 2028 by launching first unit of BAS-1.





The Gaganyaan Program approved in December 2018 envisages undertaking the human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and to lay the foundation of technologies needed for an Indian human space exploration program in the long run. The vision for space in the Amrit kaal envisages including other things, creation of an operational Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and Indian Crewed Lunar Mission by 2040. All leading space faring nations are making considerable efforts & investments to develop & operationalize capabilities that are required for long duration human space missions and further exploration to Moon and beyond.





Gaganyaan Program will be a national effort led by ISRO in collaboration with Industry, Academia and other National agencies as stake holders. The program will be implemented through the established project management mechanism within ISRO. The target is to develop and demonstrate critical technologies for long duration human space missions. To achieve this goal, ISRO will undertake four missions under ongoing Gaganyaan Program by 2026 and development of first module of BAS & four missions for demonstration & validation of various technologies for BAS by December, 2028.





The nation will acquire essential technological capabilities for human space missions to Low Earth Orbit. A national space-based facility such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station will boost microgravity based scientific research & technology development activities. This will lead to technological spin-offs and encourage innovations in key areas of research and development. Enhanced industrial participation and economic activity in human space program will result in increased employment generation, especially in niche high technology areas in space and allied sectors.





With a net additional funding of ₹11,170 Crore in the already approved program, the total funding for Gaganyaan Program with the revised scope has been enhanced to ₹20,193 Crore.





This program will provide a unique opportunity, especially for the youth of the country to take up careers in the field of science and technology as well as pursue opportunities in microgravity based scientific research & technology development activities. The resulting innovations and technological spin-offs will be benefitting the society at large.





Press Information Bureau Press Release







