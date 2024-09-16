



U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club in Florida while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing





The shooting took place at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. A "person of interest" has been detained along with a weapon, the New York Times reported, citing local law enforcement officials.





Trump had been golfing when the gunshots were heard, multiple media reports said. Trump had been accompanied at the time by his Secret Service protective detail when shots were fired.





It was unclear who the shooter or shooters were, or what the motive was. There was no immediate indication that Trump had been targeted. Media outlet CNN, citing security agency own sources, reported that officials believed the shots at the golf club were indeed intended for Trump.





The former US president's son Donald Trump Jr. said that authorities also found an AK-47 rifle in the bushes, extremely close to the spot from where Trump was leaving.





An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe.





"There is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country," President Joe Biden said in a statement.





"I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president's continued safety", he added.





Vice President Harris took to social media to say "I am glad he is safe."





The shooting comes just two months after the former president was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.





The US Secret Service, tasked with protecting presidents, former presidents and other dignitaries, faced criticism after the Pennsylvania incident.





Kimberly Cheatle, the head of the agency, resigned amid the ensuing scrutiny, and at least five Secret Service agents were placed on administrative leave.





(With Inputs From International News Agencies)







