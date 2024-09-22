



New York: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, the current situation of India's neighbour Bangladesh was also a key topic of discussion during the Quad summit. He said that there was an "exchange of views on the situation".





While addressing a press briefing in New York, Misri responding to a question that whether Bangladesh was a part of the discussion with the Quad leaders said, "As I said, these discussions cover subjects that are in the region. They maybe of bilateral interest to one party or the other but they do have the significance beyond the region as well. And in this context, a number of situations came up for discussion. Bangladesh also figured in the discussions, and there was an exchange of views about the situation..."





Bangladesh had witnessed several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus after its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee to India after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement. Haseena resigned from her position on August 5.





Meawnwhile, the Foreign Secreatry in his special briefing also spoke about the peace proposal related to the Russia- Ukraine conflict and asserted that people recognise the value of India's engagement in these conversations.





"In so far as this specific question of the peace proposal related to the Russia - Ukraine conflict is concerned, I want to again underline that we are involved in a set of ongoing conversations with interlocutors on all sides. People see values in india's engagement in these conversations and we are able to talk to multiple interlocutors and this is not somethinmg that is going to have some outcome in the present state because there is still quite a work that remains to be done. At the moment, these are very important conversations that are going on with multiple people on all sides of conflict."





The Quad countries expressed deep concerns over the "raging war" in Ukraine and the "humanitarian crisis" in Gaza, while affirming support for adherence to international law and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states, and peaceful resolution of disputes.





Expressing "deepest concern" over the war in Ukraine, the four countries underscored the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter.





"We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences," the Wilmington Declaration read.





They reiterated that "all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."The four countries also noted the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least developed countries. "In the context of this war, we share the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable."





US President Joe Biden hosted the Quad Leaders' summit in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware and apart from PM Modi, it was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The four-member alliance, known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, promotes the principles of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





A joint declaration issued after the meeting of the four leaders stated that the Quad is a force for good and is more strategically aligned than ever before. "Four years since elevating the Quad to a leader-level format, the Quad is more strategically aligned than ever before and is a force for good that delivers real, positive, and enduring impact for the Indo-Pacific," said the Wilmington Declaration.





