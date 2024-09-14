



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) laid the keel of India's largest dredger, "DCI Dredge Godavari" marking a significant milestone in the country's maritime capabilities. This Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) with a hopper capacity of 12,000 cubic meters build for the Dredging Corporation of India Limited, is a major initiative under the 'Make in India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of the Govt. of India.





The keel for DCI Dredge Godavari, was laid by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal remotely. The function was virtually attended by key dignitaries such as Ambassador of the kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Marisa Gerards, Dr M. Angamuthu Chairperson VPA & DCI, Durgeshkumar MD DCI, and Madhu S Nair CMD, CSL.

Bernd Scholtz, Economic Counsellor, Embassy of Royal Netherlands, Jose V J, Director- Finance, CSL, Sreejith K N, Director - Operations, CSL, Capt. K M Choudhary, General Manager (BD) - DCI, Rogier Kalis Director, Royal IHC Netherlands as well as senior officials of CSL, DCI, Royal IHC Netherlands, Officials of Indian Navy, Cochin Port Trust and other stake holders attended the function physically at Cochin Shipyard Limited.





"DCI Dredge Godavari", is built under collaboration with Royal IHC, Netherlands, a world leader in dredger design and construction. Once commissioned, this dredger will be the most sophisticated and technologically advanced dredger ever built in India. The vessel would significantly enhance the capability of the largest Indian Dredging Company DCI, thereby increasing the capabilities of all major ports in India as envisaged under Maritime India Vision (MIV-2030). The construction of this high-capacity dredger will also enhance India's dredging capabilities, supporting the growth of coastal and inland shipping market.





The vessel of length 127 Mtrs. and breadth 28 Mtrs. is built under the globally acclaimed "Beagle" platform of Royal IHC, Netherlands. It is customised to meet all Indian requirements. This asset will be a great enabler for the Port led development initiative of the Govt. of India.





