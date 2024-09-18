



India has continuously been working to boost its defence manufacturing. With the growing focus on indigenous defence productions, the requirement for copper has also grown manifold. In the aerospace and defence industries, material requirements are not only demanding in terms of quality but must also meet stringent safety and performance standards. These industries need materials with high tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and the ability to withstand wear and tear while ensuring lightweight construction.





Copper, with its unique combination of strength, conductivity, malleability, and elasticity, along with its alloys blended with other metals, offers ideal properties for various critical applications in both defence and aerospace sectors.





In aerospace, copper is essential for electrical wiring, connectors, and heat exchangers, ensuring safe and efficient operations. Carbon composite airframes are expected to play a significant role in the development of India's Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Medium Weight Fighter (MWF) TEJAS MK-2, and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Similarly, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) relies on copper in satellite components and launch vehicle systems.





Copper-nickel alloys, known for their high corrosion resistance, are well-suited for naval vessels, submarines, and offshore platforms. Copper’s superior electrical conductivity makes it ideal for wiring and connectors, ensuring efficient power transfer and signal transmission. Its non-sparking quality also adds safety to aircraft operations.





Copper’s ability to evenly disperse heat makes it invaluable in combustion chambers for rocket engines, though it requires blending with other metals to enhance durability while retaining its thermal-conducting properties. Additionally, antennas, waveguides, and coaxial cables—key components in radio frequency and microwave systems—use copper for its low signal loss and excellent transmission properties.





However, India’s heavy dependence on imported copper poses challenges for the defence sector. In 2022-23, the country imported 11,78,919 tonnes of copper ore and concentrates at a cost of Rs 27,131 crore, meeting 93% of its copper needs. This reliance has significant implications for defence manufacturing and hinders India’s efforts to reduce its status as one of the world's largest arms importers. Between 2013 and 2023, India accounted for 10% of global arms imports, with 53% of acquisitions going to the Air Force, 38% to the Navy, and 17% to the Army.





Despite the Rs 6,21,941 crore allocated to the Ministry of Defence in the 2024-25 budget, India’s defence import bill remains high. This dependence limits the ability of Indian companies to export defence equipment, restricting the growth of the country's defence industrial ecosystem.





To achieve the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP) 2020’s target of $25 billion in defence manufacturing by 2025, including $5 billion in exports, India must invest heavily in its copper value chain. This investment will strengthen the country’s role as a capable player in the global aerospace and defence sectors, contributing to both national security and regional stability.





