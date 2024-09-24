



Beirut: The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that Israel's recent military strikes on Lebanon have resulted in at least 558 fatalities, according to a report by Al Jazeera.





Of 558 people who have died from IDF strikes, 50 are children, the Lebanese health ministry said, adding that 1,835 people have been injured.





Meanwhile, Hezbollah fired a barrage of missiles at Israeli air bases in response as world leaders and the United Nations called for urgent de-escalation, Al Jazeera reported.





Notably, Israel continued striking Hezbollah positions in Lebanon while the Iran-backed terror group fired volleys of rockets at Haifa, Nahariya the Galilee and Jezreel Valley overnight and Tuesday morning.





The Israel Defence Forces said the Air Force struck more than 1,600 targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, including missile launchers, command posts and other terror infrastructure, including those located inside civilian homes.





Israeli artillery and tanks hit other Hezbollah targets in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh near the border.





The IDF said 210 rockets were fired into Israel on Monday. Several Israelis were treated for shrapnel, hurting themselves while making their way to shelter, or panic attacks.





A day earlier, Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that Israel's strikes claimed 182 lives and injured more than 700 people, according to a report by CNN.





Lebanon's health ministry had said that women, children and medics were among those who were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to CNN report.





The Israeli army had announced it struck about 300 targets across Lebanon today. The IDF on Monday announced that it launched "widespread" waves of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.





It had warned people to swiftly move away from homes used by the Iran-backed terror group to store weapons, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF said it had identified Hezbollah operatives who were preparing to conduct attacks on Israel.





Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.





