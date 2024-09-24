



Scandron Pvt. Ltd. Has won first place in the High-Altitude Logistics category at HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2, held at the Wari La Pass in Ladakh.





This esteemed event, organized by the Indian Army in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), highlighted the latest innovations in drone technology specifically designed for challenging High-Altitude Areas (HAA). Mr. Arjun Naik, Founder & CEO of Scandron, received the award from Honourable Lt. Governor of UT Ladakh, Brig. Dr. B. D. Mishra, in recognition of Scandron’s expertise in developing state-of-the art drones that can tackle critical logistical challenges in some of the most demanding high altitude terrains.





This award reinforces Scandron’s leadership in the evolving Logistics Drone space. Ladakh, with its harsh climate and high altitudes, served as an ideal testing ground for drones designed to operate in extreme environments. This win is particularly significant as Scandron continues to solidify its position as a leader in Logistics Drones technology. Earlier this year, Scandron became the first and only company in India to receive DGCA Type Certification its logistics drone.





DGCA Type Certifications is mandatory for commercial drone operations in India. Scandron, a subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, remains committed to advancing drone solutions that meet the demands of tomorrow’s high-altitude logistical challenges, ensuring operational efficiency, safety, and innovation at every level.





Agencies







