



India has achieved a significant milestone in its defence capabilities with the successful test-firing of an indigenously developed 1500 HP engine for future main battle tanks (MBTs). This event took place on March 20, 2024, at the Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) facility in Mysuru, marking a pivotal step towards self-reliance in defence technology as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.









The engine is equipped with advanced technologies including electronic control with CRDi fuel injection system, self-air filter cleaning electronic warning control and is reckoned to stand on part with the most advanced engines globally. The Hi-Tech engine is equipped with a self-cleaning air filter, with electronic warning controls for maintenance.





The 1500 HP engine is said to represent a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, boasting features like high power-to weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes of 5,000 meters and above, sub-zero temperatures of minus 40 degree C and desert environment up to 55 degree C.





The project was structured into five major milestones ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards. The first firing of the 1500 HP prototype signifies the completion of the first generation engine focusing on technology stabilisation.





The production of the first generation of engines has started and 20 such engines will be manufactured during the next one year to undergo further trials.





The engine will be tested for their performance, durability and reliability and if successful, the Indian Army will fit it in their armoured vehicles. Drawing and design is indigenous and the engine is ‘’90% Indian’’.





Moving forward it has to be fitted into different platforms and Generation Two will see BEML producing engines for various trials at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing and the project is slated for completion by mid-2025.





The development of this engine is seen as a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems for India. It aims to reduce dependence on foreign technology and enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army's armoured vehicles, including upgrades for approximately 975 T-90 MK-III tanks. The development of the engine not only demonstrates India's growing technological prowess but also solidifies BEML's role as a key contributor to national defence production.





Our Bureau







