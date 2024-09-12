French Turboprop Manufacturer ATR Considering Setting Up Assembly Line In India
ATR, the French turboprop manufacturer, is considering setting up an assembly line in India to capitalize on the country's push for regional connectivity. This initiative aligns with India's growing interest in enhancing its aerospace manufacturing capabilities and attracting foreign investments in the sector.
ATR's chief commercial officer Alexis Vidal has indicated that the company is exploring the possibility of establishing an assembly line in India.
This comes as other major aviation companies like Airbus are also eyeing India for final assembly lines, such as for the H125 helicopter.
India is seen as a leading market for ATR in the next decade, with the company predicting that the country could add up to 200 ATR turboprop planes over the next 10 years.
Recent discussions from ATR executives indicate that the company is considering various options beyond just setting up an assembly line, aiming for a broader engagement in the Indian market. This includes potential collaborations and contributions to local supply chains, reflecting a strategic move to integrate more deeply into India's aviation industry.
The Indian government has been promoting the aerospace sector as part of its efforts to boost manufacturing and create jobs, which makes it an attractive destination for companies like ATR. The ongoing developments in India's aerospace landscape suggest that ATR's plans could significantly contribute to the local economy and the aviation industry.
