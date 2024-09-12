ATR, the French turboprop manufacturer, is considering setting up an assembly line in India to capitalize on the country's push for regional connectivity. This initiative aligns with India's growing interest in enhancing its aerospace manufacturing capabilities and attracting foreign investments in the sector.



This comes as other major aviation companies like Airbus are also eyeing India for final assembly lines, such as for the H125 helicopter.

India is seen as a leading market for ATR in the next decade, with the company predicting that the country could add up to 200 ATR turboprop planes over the next 10 years.