Initially, the engine showed some instability but soon achieved steady combustion





Aerospike engines are unique because they adjust to different altitudes, maintaining efficiency regardless of atmospheric pressure.





SpaceFields, a start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has successfully tested India’s first aerospike rocket engine. The test took place at the IISc Propulsion Test Facility in Challakere, Chitradurga district.





The aerospike engine, 168 mm in size, was ignited during a static test.





Initially, the engine showed some instability but soon achieved steady combustion. The test used a special composite propellant and recorded a maximum pressure of 11 bar, producing a peak thrust of 2000 Newtons.





In total, the engine generated 54,485.9 Newton-seconds of impulse, a key measure of performance.





SpaceFields used Titanium Grade-5 as the main material for the engine, with their patented thermal insulation to protect it from the high temperatures. This innovative design is part of the company’s efforts to push the boundaries of rocket technology.





Aerospike engines are unique because they adjust to different altitudes, maintaining efficiency regardless of atmospheric pressure.









This feature makes them more efficient than traditional rocket engines, potentially reducing the need for extra stages and cutting fuel consumption during space missions.





This successful test is an important step for India’s space technology. It places SpaceFields as a leader in next-generation rocket development. With the global space industry advancing rapidly, innovations like the aerospike engine could improve the performance and cost-efficiency of future space launches.





This milestone also highlights the growing strength of partnerships between academia and industry in India. As SpaceFields continues to improve their engine, it could lead to significant changes in how India approaches space exploration, making access to space more affordable and efficient.





Agencies







