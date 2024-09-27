



New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the US Air Force on Thursday completed the two-day Executive Steering Group Meeting (ESG). In a post on X, the IAF announced the successful conclusion meeting.





"Towards enhancing cooperation with the USA, the IAF successfully conducted the 25th edition of Indian Air Force-United States Air Force from September 24 to Sep 26. The visit by the USAF delegation led by Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces and the subsequent talks highlighted the close ties between the two countries and close cooperation between the two services," the IAF said in its post on X.





Earlier on August 30, Pacific Air Force units of USAF participated in exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station. The exercise, which was broken into two phases to allow for optimum participation from 10 nations and 18 observing nations, is the largest multinational exercise India has held.





With an array of participants, the Indian Air Force led exercise aimed to foster diverse ties that strengthen cooperation within a myriad of capabilities such as counter air, reconnaissance, airlift, air defense and close air support.





The U.S. Air Force units and aircraft participating included the 25th Fighter Squadron's A-10 Thunderbolt II, the 148th Fighter Wing's F-16C Fighting Falcon, the 909th Air Refueling Squadron's KC-135 Stratotanker and the 139th Air Wing's C-130H Hercules. These air frames and units enable da combination of close air support, combat airlift, aerial refueling and multirole fighter capabilities that accoutrement the array of multinational fighters, reconnaissance, airlift and attack aircraft crews and personnel participating.





In June, as part of its ongoing partnership with the USAF, the IAF also participated in Exercise Red Flag 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska from June 4 to June 14, 2024. This advanced aerial combat training exercise brought together several international forces, including the Republic of Singapore Air Force, the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and the German Luftwaffe.





For the first time, the IAF's Rafale aircraft joined the exercise, marking a significant milestone in India's participation in multinational combat training.





The IAF contingent, comprising aircrew, technicians, engineers, and subject matter experts, was supported by IL-78 Air to Air Refuellers and C-17 Globemaster aircraft for personnel and equipment transport. Despite facing challenging weather conditions and sub-zero temperatures, the IAF maintenance crew ensured the serviceability of all aircraft, enabling over 100 sorties during the exercise.





Key insights gained from Red Flag included enhancing interoperability with international partners and understanding operational employment philosophies in a multinational setting. The experience of ferrying long distances with air-to-air refuelling added invaluable lessons for the younger crew members.





